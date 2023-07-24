Namrata Shirodkar Pens An Appreciation Post For Daughter Sitara; Read It Here

Mahesh Babu and his wife, former actress Namrata Shirdokar are proud parents of two kids, Gautam Krishna and Sitara Ghattamaneni. Sitara celebrated her 11th birthday last Thursday, July 20. Sitara, who made her debut in front of the camera earlier this month, has reportedly donated her first pay cheque of Rs 1 crore to charity. The starlet has also skipped a lavish birthday party and enjoyed the day with young girls of the Mahesh Babu Foundation and donated cycles. Namrata shared a picture of the girls from their NGO in school uniforms with the gifted cycles. Namrata, in the caption of the post, thanked her daughter Sitara for putting a smile on their faces. “Today these 40 little girls love going to school! With school just a bicycle ride away, sometimes this is all you need to embrace the joy of learning. Thank you Sitara Ghattamaneni for making them smile and Mahesh Babu Foundation for this amazing little gesture,” Namrata penned in the caption.

The fans hailed the noble work done by Sitara in the comments section. One of them said, “A Pic of Heart Happiness,” while another person added, “Like father, like daughter.”

Earlier, Namrata shared a sneak peek video of the meet-and-greet of Sitara with the girls at the NGO. The clip shows Sitara looking beautiful in a white dress, meeting the girls and interacting with them. The starlet also cut a chocolate cake and shared it with them followed by a little chit-chat. “Little girls happy with their new ride. Now the school is just a bicycle away! Love you our little one for your thoughtfulness and a large heart filled with love. May you make many more such meaningful memories along your glorious journey!! Happy birthday Sitara,” the caption of the post read.

Sitara is making headlines with her debut commercial advertisement for a jewellery brand. The shoot was launched at Times Square in New York, US. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and his family have jetted off for a much-needed vacation. The destination is not yet known.