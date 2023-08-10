Namrata Shirodkar's Romantic Birthday Wish To Mahesh Babu Is Every Husband's Dream

Namrata Shirodkar, wife of South Indian superstar Mahesh Babu, shared a series of romantic pictures to mark his birthday. The photos, capturing a romantic pose against a picturesque backdrop, have set the internet abuzz with affectionate reactions. Shirodkar’s heartfelt caption reads, “Happy birthday MB!! You, You, and You for today and every day," prompting an outpouring of birthday wishes in the comment section.

Joining the celebration, the couple’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, also extended warm birthday wishes to her father. Sharing a candid family moment, Sitara’s post expressed, “Life’s greatest adventures are the moments we share together. Happy birthday Nanna. Love you to the moon and back."

Mahesh Babu, currently in Europe, travelled to London with his family to bid farewell to Gautam Ghattamaneni, who is embarking on higher studies there. Known for his impactful roles in films such as Nenokkadine, Athadu, and Pokiri, Mahesh Babu continues to captivate audiences. His recent film Sarkaru Vaari Paata marked his on-screen appearance, and he is set to star in the upcoming film Guntur Kaaram.

Exciting developments continue to unfold for Mahesh Babu’s career. A high-budget adventure project, directed by SS Rajamouli, promises to be a remarkable cinematic spectacle. The film, tentatively titled #SSMB29, was launched on Mahesh Babu’s birthday. While details are under wraps, it’s confirmed that Mahesh Babu will play the lead role in this jungle-based adventure, inspired by the Indiana Jones series. As anticipation grows, fans eagerly await the announcement of the remaining cast and crew members.

Mahesh Babu expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration during a press interaction, underlining the significance of working with director SS Rajamouli. Although the project’s intricacies remain shrouded in mystery, it’s poised to be a monumental venture, bringing together two powerhouse talents in the South Indian film industry.