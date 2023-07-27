Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor Exit Welcome 3 Due to THIS Reason; Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi Replace Them?

If rumours are to believed, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor will not be a part of Welcome 3. Instead, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be filling their shoes. Fans remember that Nana and Anil played the iconic duo — Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai in Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). While there is a separate fan base for the duo, a new report claimed that Nana and Anil will not be seen in the franchise.

As per a new report, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor have not been brought on board due to ‘monetary disagreements.’ A source told Pinkvilla, “It’s a case of monetary disagreements between the duo and the producer." The insider added that producer Firoz Nadiadwala plans to revamp the franchise which has led to Sanjay and Arshad becoming a part of Welcome 3.

“Of the 3 films under Firoz Nadiadwala’s banner, Welcome might be the first to take off as the script is ready a while back. The filmmaker is planning to bring a spin in the narrative of this comic caper by getting Sanjay Dutt and Arshad to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo have already shown their chemistry as Munna and Circuit and now it will be time to explore the dimension in a new franchise," the source added. It is also claimed that Suniel Shetty is a part of the new Welcome movie. It is said that Paresh Rawal will also be making a comeback.

Earlier this month, Arshad confirmed that he is indeed a part of Welcome 3. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arshad said, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film which I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal and lots of other people.”

“We start shooting in January. It is one of those films that tell you the truth of how things run in the world, good versus bad,” he added.