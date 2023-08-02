Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal And Sreeleela To Feature In This Bhagavanth Kesari Song

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will be gracing the big screens on October 19 with his upcoming action drama film Bhagavanth Kesari which will be his 108th movie. It is directed by F2 fame filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela as female leads and Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal as the antagonist. The shooting of the movie is going at a brisk pace and amid all this, the makers of the movie have shared a major update about the movie.

Bhagavanth Kesari is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. This production house has announced that a song from this movie is currently being shot on a grand scale at a hugely erected set at Ramoji Film City (RFC). This song will be filmed on the lead cast- Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela and it is expected to be a catchy number with energetic moves of these actors. The music is composed by S Thaman and choreographed by Bhanu Master. Shine Pictures shared this update through their Twitter handle on July 31.

“This is going to be an eye feast on the big screens from October 19," tweeted the production house.

As per reports, it is also believed that the new song will also have some references to Balaiyya Babu’s iconic songs from his superhit movies. One such song which is anticipated to become a part of this mass number is Danchave Menatha Koothura of Mangammagari Manavadu which was released in 1984.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen as Bhagavanth Kesari in the film. The teaser was released earlier on June 10 by the makers which received a thumping response. The movie is full of action and punchy dialogue. Balayya (as the actor is also called) is presented in a never seen before look for this movie as he will donning the salt and pepper hairstyle for this movie.

The film has the tagline “I don’t care" which symbolises the character of Balakrishna in the movie. C Ram Prasad will handle the cinematography of the film, whereas the editing of the movie will be executed by Tammi Raju. The movie is slated to release on Dussehra this year.