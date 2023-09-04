Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda 2 To Have Supernatural Elements? What We Know

Telugu cinema’s one of the most bankable actors, Nandamuri Balakrishna, created a box office storm with his 2021 action entertainer, Akhanda. Boyapati Srinu, who directed the Telugu drama, recently announced the sequel to the box-buster hit. Now, the latest update regarding the much-awaited project is that the filmmaker’s next with Nandamuri Balakrishna will include supernatural elements, along with a social fantasy factor. As per reports, the main plot of the film itself has been changed. It is further said that the protagonist will be seen in another exciting avatar in his next.

The reports further suggest that Nandamuri Balakrishna will be seen performing some high-octane stuns in Akahnda 2. The sequel is expected to go on the floors after the release of Bhagavanth Kesari.

Confirming Akhanda 2 during the pre-release event of Skanda, filmmaker Boyapati Srinu was quoted saying that Nandumuri Balakrishna has a powerful personality and can carry off larger-than-life roles with ease, something which very few actors are capable of doing in Tollywood. Additionally, he also lauded the actor’s professional discipline. For the unversed, the actor and director duo previously delivered blockbusters such as Simha and Legend. Given that Akhanda turned out to be such a massive success, movie buffs understandably have some high expectations from the sequel.

In the meantime, Nandamuri Balakrishna will next be seen in Anil Ravipudi’s Bhagavanth Kesari. Aside from him, the film’s primary cast will also have Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, Arjun Rampal and Priyanka Jawalkar. The venture will mark Arjun Rmapal’s Tollywood debut.

Going by the previews of the film, Bhagavanth Kesari will revolve around Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari. He will be seen picking a fight with an influential business magnate named Rahul Sanghvi as an act of revenge for a personal loss. Bankrolled by the production banner Shine Screens, ace composer S Thaman has rendered the songs and background score for Bhagavanth Kesari. While C Ramprasad has cranked the camera for the movie, Tammiraju is the head of the editing department. The movie is slated to release on October 19 this year during the festival of Dussehra.