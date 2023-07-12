Nandamuri Balakrishna Surprises Female Fan On Her Birthday In US

Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna has a massive fan following and his fans have gone to huge extents to show their love for him. He was in the USA to attend an event of the Telugu Association of North America. And now, in an amazing turn, Balakrishna made the birthday of one of his female fans from the USA special.

Balayya, as he is popularly known amongst the fans, arrived at the female follower’s home and blessed her. Pictures of Nandamuri Balakrishna feeding the lady with a piece of cake and blessing her have surfaced on the internet. Needless to say, this act by the actor has again won him accolades on the internet.

Before this act, Nandamuri Balakrishna amazed a fan named Harish Varma who he became friends with on a flight journey by attending his housewarming function. The flight journey lasted just for only one hour. Balayya personally visited his home to convey his best wishes to Varma on the occasion of his housewarming function. This gesture won the hearts of many and the happy fans shared this news on social media.

Balakrishna has also piqued the curiosity of fans with his much-anticipated projects like Bhagavanth Kesari in the direction of Anil Ravipudi. The film’s teaser was released on June 9 and received an amazing response from his fans. It has received 22 million views so far. The teaser shows him playing the titular character of Bhagavanth Kesari. It begins with Balayya explaining the discrepancies between the arrogance of a ruler and a stubborn person. Actor Arjun Rampal is introduced as the antagonist and looks completely into the skin of his character. Balakrishna refers to himself as a son of the jungle named Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari. “Ee Peru Shaana Yellu Yaaduntadi (You’ll remember this name for a very long time)," Balakrishna says. The teaser ends on a fun-filled note with Balayya holding a bat and playing it like a guitar.

Fans loved the teaser and many of them wrote that the background music and the glimpses of the action sequences have given them goosebumps. Kajal Aggarwal will play the female lead in the movie which is expected to release on October 20. Backed by Shine Screens, Bhagavanth Kesari is a Telugu film.