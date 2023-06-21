Nandamuri Balakrishna's Crazy Line Up Of Films With Young Directors

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently engaged in multiple projects, experiencing a string of successes with Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy. Additionally, his television show Unstoppable with NBK is a blockbuster hit. Balakrishna is currently at the pinnacle of his career and is strategising an impressive lineup of projects. He is collaborating with director Anil Ravipudi and has four projects in the pipeline.

Balakrishna is currently in discussions with his frequent collaborator, director Boyapati Srinu, with whom he has delivered a series of successful films. He is also exploring a potential project with the talented and young director Prashanth Varma, and the film will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas.

Additionally, Balakrishna is in talks with Bimbisara fame Vassista, a film that will be backed by Geetha Arts. Apart from these projects, director KS Ravindra Bobby, known for Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, is planning an entertaining mass film with Balakrishna, and the production will be handled by Sithara Entertainment.

Balakrishna has expressed his satisfaction with the scripts he has received so far, and the official announcements regarding his upcoming films are anticipated soon. In addition, Balakrishna is set to take on the hosting duties for the seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu, replacing Nagarjuna. The year 2023 is expected to be quite hectic for Balakrishna, as he is scheduled to resume shooting for Anil Ravipudi’s film later this month.

On Balakrishna’s birthday, the teaser of his 108th film, titled Bhagavanth Kesari, was released. The one-minute and 20-second teaser is specifically designed to cater to Balakrishna’s immense fan base, showcasing his signature style and charisma. Notably, leading actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Sree Leela are absent from the teaser. Making his Telugu debut as an antagonist, Arjun Rampal is depicted in the teaser, earning the ire of Balakrishna, who delivers his trademark powerful dialogues, this time in both Hindi and Telangana-infused Telugu.

Kajal Aggarwal, who turned 38 on June 19, delighted her fans with a special announcement. The makers of the film Bhagvanth Kesari revealed the first-look poster featuring Kajal on social media.