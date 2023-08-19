Nandamuri Balakrishna's Lion And Okka Magadu To Re-release In Theatres

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is at the top of his game at present. After the temporary slump at the Telugu box office after the COVID-19 pandemic, it was his 2021 film Akhanda that is credited to have brought back audiences to the theatres in the Telugu-speaking states. This year, he appeared in Veera Simha Reddy, which did great in spite of releasing alongside Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. He will next be seen In Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming film, the name of which was recently unveiled as Bhagwant Kesari, set for release during Dussehra.

As there is a trend of old Telugu movies being re-released in the Telugu-speaking states, there would be no way Balakrishna’s movies would be left behind. The re-release of two of Balakrishna’s box office duds is now planned as part of this trend. It has been revealed that the movies Lion, helmed by Satyadev, and Okka Magadu, helmed by YVS Chowdary, would shortly be re-released in theatres.

The release times have not yet been announced. Anushka Shetty, Simran and Nisha Kothari play the main characters in Okka Magadu, whereas Trisha Krishnan and Radhika Apte play the female lead parts in Lion. Manisharma is the music composer for both films.

Some fans have been sharing posts online questioning the need to release two of Balakrishna’s flop movies instead of his hit films while most think it has been done to capitalise on the still unswerving and resolute starpower of the actor.

Coming back to Bhagwant Kesari, the Anil Ravipudi directorial aims to rebrand Nandamuri Balakrishna in a way Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have done recently with their films Vikram and Jailer. The ageing stars have finally slipped into characters that match their offscreen age and proved that the audience still loves them nevertheless.

With Bhagwant Kesari, Balakrishna would aim to do the same, stepping into a role of his age but with the same young energy and charm that he brings on screen. The movie will also be the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and will have a clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo at the box office.