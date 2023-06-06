Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Next To Get Its Title On June 8

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is commonly known as NBK or Balayya, is one of the most popular and respected actors in the South Indian film industry. He enjoys a massive fan following in the Telugu film industry and has worked in more than 100 films. Apart from having a fantastic career, he is also involved in politics as well. He founded the Telugu Desam Party and even won the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections from the Hindupur Assembly Constituency seat with a reasonable majority.

Earlier, there was news that Balayya Babu and ace director Anil Ravipudi had collaborated for the first time on a high-budget entertainer. It was NBK’s 108th film and was tentatively titled #NBK108. Now, there are reports that the title of the film and the first look will be revealed on June 8, two days prior to Balayya’s birthday. The popular actor celebrates his birthday on June 10th, and the makers have revealed that there will be several treats for the actor on his special day.

The makers said, “A powerful title is locked, and we need to wait for three more days to witness the first-look poster too. A bigger surprise is being planned for Balakrishna’s birthday on June 10, but we can’t reveal details right now."

This is one of the most anticipated films by Nandamuri Balakrishna. According to reports, Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. Reportedly, Arjun Rampal will be making his Telugu debut and will be seen playing an important role. Apart from them, Sreeleela has also been included to play a crucial role.

#NBK108 is a pan-India film that is expected to hit theatres on Vijayadasami or Dussehra. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing the film on a huge scale under the Shine Screens banner. The music is by S Thamam, and the cinematography of the film is helmed by C Ram Prasad.

Earlier, the makers revealed two different looks of NBK on Ugadi Eve, which created a storm among the fans of the superstar.