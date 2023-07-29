Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy Achieves Milestone, Details Inside

Nandamuri Balakrishna, the renowned Telugu actor, has once again proven his mettle as his action-packed drama film, Veera Simha Reddy, achieves remarkable milestones at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews initially, the movie has emerged as one of Balakrishna’s highest-grossing films, leaving an indelible mark on the audience. In a spectacular feat, Veera Simha Reddy has set a new record by running consecutively for 200 days in a single theatre.

The extended theatrical journey of Veera Simha Reddy culminates at the prestigious Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Theatre in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay in pivotal roles. The captivating film score and soundtrack, skillfully crafted by the talented Thaman S, add to its overall charm.

Balakrishna’s films have a strong foothold in specific regions of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Kadapa and Kurnool districts. His movie Legend, a collaboration with director Boyapati Srinu, had an exceptional run, captivating audiences in the centers of Kadapa and Kurnool for over 400 days. In a groundbreaking achievement, Legend continued its successful streak for an impressive 1000 days at a center in Kadapa, setting a record that remains unparalleled in the South film industry.

Adding to the list of milestones, Balakrishna’s movie Akhanda is gearing up to celebrate 100 days at Emmiganoor. The actor’s films have earned a remarkable reputation by running for 100 days with 4 shows continuously in this particular center, solidifying an unmatched achievement in the industry. The enduring popularity and longevity of his movies in these regions have significantly impacted the box office collections, establishing Balakrishna as a force to be reckoned with in the Telugu film industry.

The filming of Veera Simha Reddy commenced in February 2022 and concluded in December of the same year. It hit the silver screens on January 12, coinciding with the auspicious Sankranthi festival. Despite facing a mixed critical response, the movie defied expectations and emerged as a box office success, grossing an impressive Rs 133 crore worldwide. Following its triumphant theatrical run, Veera Simha Reddy was made available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 23, with versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Reports indicate that even on the OTT platform, the movie continued to break records, further solidifying its triumphant journey.