Nani, Keerthy Suresh's Dasara Off to a Good Start, All Shows Sold Out Before the Release

As the festival of Dasara approaches, fans of Telugu cinema are in for a treat as superstar Nani’s latest film is set to release on March 30th. With over 1300 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, this is the actor’s career-best and biggest-ever release. The buzz around the film is so high that producers have started adding more shows to cope with the housefuls and fast-filling pressures. This is the highest advance booking pan India and with the highest number of shows per day, it is sure to break records at the box office.

The film is expected to witness Nani’s career-best opening, crossing the previous one by over 50%. The shows will start as early as 5 am on the day of release to cater to the overwhelming demand. Fans can expect a power-packed performance from the actor, who is known for his versatility and charm on screen.

During a promotional event in Mumbai, Nani was asked about the comparison of his look in the film with that Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Yash’s KGF. Nani then shared that irrespective of any rural story, the look and get up is always going to remain the same. If you wait till the 30th, the question will only not come regarding the comparison,” the Natural star shared.

Nani also spoke about how the North Indian audience has started loving and accepting Telugu cinema. He said, “Their love for cinema is the main reason. They all celebrate cinema. They fall in love with those characters onscreen. They take it personally, and they own it." When Keerthy Suresh was asked about how she prepared for the role, she said, "This character required a lot of Telangana slang, which I have not done before. I required a lot of practice for me." She added, "It’s super fun to work with Nani. He is really a natural star."

Written and directed by Srikanth Odela ‘Dasara’ takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. With an extraordinary storyline and anticipated to have some note-worthy performances, the film has unquestionably been the talk of the town.

As fans gear up to celebrate Dasara, the release of Nani’s film adds to the festivities, and the box office is sure to ring in the celebrations with its record-breaking collections. Get ready to witness the superstar in action as he sets the screen on fire with his mesmerizing performance. The film is all set to release on March 30.

