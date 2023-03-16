CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nani Replies to Fan Asking How Dasara is Different From Pushpa, Rangasthalam, Says 'Terminator and DDLJ...'

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 14:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Fans drew comparison between Nani's Dasara and Allu Arjun's Pushpa

A fan asked Nani if his upcoming film Dasara is different from Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and the actor had an epic reply to it.

South star Nani is all geared up for the release of his film Dasara, the trailer of which was released recently. However, after the release of the trailer, netizens compared his look to Allu Arjun’s look from Pushpa: The Rise and Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam. Fans also drew comparisons with Yash’s KGF. A fan also asked Nani if Dasara is different from these films and the actor had an epic reply.

He recently held a #AskNani session on Twitter where one of the users asked, “How Dasara is different from pushpa and Rangasthalam? And some north audience are ignoring Dasara thinking it is same as kgf. Please bust this myth."

The Natural Star replied, “Terminator and ddlj are not same coz both srk and Arnold wear a leather jacket ;)"

Meanwhile, written and directed by Srikanth Odela ‘Dasara’ takes audiences through the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries.

Thrilling, and high-energy the trailer of the film gave audiences a glimpse of all the entertainment in store as the superstar takes on his whistle-worthy role - Said Nani, “The world of cinema is now getting more inclusive and expanding like never before. There is no longer a concept of a north film or a south film. It’s an Indian film for an Indian audience. I am grateful to the audience for all the love and support they are giving”.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi ‘Dasara’ stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar. The film is all set for its big nationwide release on 30th March.

