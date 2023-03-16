Dasara is one of the most-anticipated Telugu films of the year, and its trailer is finally out. The Nani-starrer is helmed and written by debutant director Srikanth Odela. In the film, Nani will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. As the film is all set to hit the big screens on March 30, Dasara has completed its censor formalities.

According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted Dasara a U/A certificate of clearance. However, the official announcement is yet to be made by the team. On Wednesday, Nani interacted with fans on Twitter, something similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s AskSRK session. But this was AskNani. When a fan asked how many high-octane action scenes there are in Dasara, the actor wrote, “Dasara is a 2 hour 36 minutes three frames long scene.”

Another fan asked the actor, “How many hours did it take for you to do your makeup and get ready for the shot every day?”

Nani shared that it took him an hour and a half to two hours to get ready.

Nani made a grand entry at the venue in a truck and the crowd couldn’t stop cheering. Dasara is touted to be a high-octane action thriller written by Srikanth Odela. The film’s storyline is set in the background of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. It talks about the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries.

As soon as the trailer was released, it reached more than 20 million views within 24 hours and has been trending since then. The production house SLV Cinemas shared the news on Twitter.

“Dasara Trailer hits humongous 20 Million+ Views with 460K+ Likes across 5 languages,” the production house wrote in the caption of the tweet.

Along with Nani, Dasara also features Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar in prominent roles. The film will have a simultaneous release in cinemas in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on March 30.

