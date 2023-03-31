Nani-Starrer Dasara Gets A Promising Start, Performs Well In US Market

Nani and Keerthy Suresh-starrer period action drama Dasara hit theatres on Thursday and received favourable reviews from both critics and viewers. The movie created excitement among fans, ever since the project was announced. According to reports, the film’s team were expecting to receive wonderful openings everywhere. They also claimed this movie would get the best opening in Nani’s career. All this has turned out to be true. According to trade analysts, Dasara marks the best opening of Nani’s career. It is said that this film will receive a share in the range of Rs 10 crore. Trade sources say that if the same flow continues for night shows too, these collections are likely to increase.

Dasara created a good buzz with its songs and trailer. Nani and Keerthy Suresh did an amazing job too, critics believe. It is said that this raw and rustic film, which was shot in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana, has pleased the audience.

Reports say the movie is also getting good reception in America. There the film has already registered over 500K dollars in pre-sales. Trade sources say the film will run in theatres for a long time.

The movie was massively released in 2,710 theatres worldwide. In Andhra Pradesh, it was released in 900 theatres in Telangana. This movie was released in 80 theatres in Karnataka, 80 in Tamil Nadu,100 in Kerala and 750 theatres in the rest of India.

Two OTT platforms have bagged the streaming rights of Dasara. Netflix has got the streaming rights to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, while Hotstar has got the Hindi streaming rights. It seems that this movie will be streaming on these OTT platforms after eight weeks. It will be interesting to watch how much Nani’s first pan-India film will collect. It is reported that the theatrical rights of Telugu states have been bought for Rs 28 crore. Trade sources say that the business has been done in the range of Rs 50 crore to different areas in Telugu states.

Dasara is written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. It stars an ensemble cast of Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna.

