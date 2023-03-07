South star Nani is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dasara. It is one of the most talked-about films of his career. Its teaser has garnered a fair deal of attention, as it features the actor in an intense never-seen-before avatar. Dasara is all set to hit the theatres on March 30. In the USA, Dasara will premiere a day before on March 29. Prathyangira Cinemas is presenting the film in the US; and according to reports by Telugu Bulletin, around 171 locations have been locked for the theatrical run. It is now reported that Dasara will be released in 700 screens in all languages across the world.

Nani had shared a video of fans from Maharashtra creating a massive Rangoli artwork for Dasara. The fans’ dedication and creativity in the artwork left everyone in awe. Nani was moved by the gesture and thanked fans for their love. He said, “I am deeply moved by the love and dedication of my fans, and this incredible rangoli artwork is a testament to that. It is humbling to see such creativity and devotion from fans not only here at home but all over India. I am grateful for their support, and I promise to keep working hard and bringing my best to the screen."

Resharing the video on Twitter, Nani expressed his gratitude by adding a red heart emoji.

Dasara is a pan-India film. Nani has been teasing his fans with glimpses of the movie on social media. Dasara’s trailer is expected to be released soon.

The upcoming multi-lingual film is touted to be an action drama. The film has been written and directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role. Dasara is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana.

