South actor Nani is all set for his upcoming pan-India film, Dasara. It is one of the most talked-about films of his career. The trailer and songs of the film have garnered a fair deal of attention. It features the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, making the fans and cinephiles eager to watch the film. The team has left no stone unturned to promote the film across the nation. Now in a report, it suggests that the production house has spent a huge amount in making the climax scene of the film.

Reportedly, SLV Cinemas spent around Rs 5 crore on the climax of Dasara. It is also said that the climax sequence is of long duration. Nani has reportedly charged around Rs 20 crore for the film.

Dasara is touted to be a high-octane action thriller, written and helmed by debutant director Srikanth Odela. The film is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana. It talks about the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggles of the Singareni collieries.

The film’s run time was earlier revealed by Nani during his interaction with fans on Twitter, where he shared that Dasara is a 2 hour 36 minutes long high-octane film.

Dasara is set to lock horns with Ajay Devgn’s action film Bhola. During the promotion of Dasara, Nani opened up about the clash and stated that he will first watch Bhola. Nani recalled that when he went to Mumbai for his first Hindi film promotion Makkhi, Ajay was the one who supported him and he has the same feelings for Ajay.

“We are coming on the 30th along with Ajay sir’s film and even If I was in Mumbai, I would go to Bhola first and then Dasara," Nani shared.

On Friday, SLV Cinemas shared that the grand pre-release event of Dasara is going to be held on March 26 at Arts College Ground in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. “Get ready for the Dhoom Dhaam Dasara celebrations. Dasara Grand Pre-Release Event on 26th March at Arts College Ground, Anantapur,” the production house tweeted.

Dasara also features Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles. The film will have a simultaneous release in the theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on March 30.

