One of the most awaited Telugu movies of the year, Dasara, has a trailer that is finally available. Director-writer Srikanth Odela is making his directorial début with the Nani-starrer. In the movie, Nani will appear as a brand-new character. Dasara has finished the censor formalities and is ready to reach the big screen on March 30. The Central Board of Film Certification has given Dasara a U/A certificate with 36 cuts in the entire film.

Apart from deleting scenes, certain audio and dialogues have been removed from the various frames of the venture. Censor board members have asked to remove subtitles from certain sequences. In the frames that deal with alcohol, the Central Board of Film Certification has asked to increase the font size mentioning ‘alcohol is injurious to health’. Some cuss words used by the actors in the film have to be muted while screening.

The actor on his Twitter account mentioned that his upcoming venture Dasara is a 2 hour 36 minutes long. The 39-year-old is promoting his pan-India film along with Keerty Suresh and Shine Tom Chacko. In an interview with Press Trust Of India, he said, “My USP as an actor is the relatability… that I look like a person who they know in their life, he could be someone in their family or is a friend, and doesn’t look from the screen or somebody from another world. I also look like one of them and that is my USP.”

In the conversation, Nani called March 30 as the test and challenge. To quote him, “But now is the challenge, now is the test that what will happen on March 30, will they come to theatres? Because this is a film that demands theatrical experience…”

Srikanth Odela’s high-octane action drama is set in Telangana Singareni coal mines, which are close to Godavarikhani. It discusses the political aspirations, socioeconomic situation, and power conflict of the Singareni collieries.

Read all the Latest Movies News here