Napoleon Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix Shines In Ridley Scott's Riveting Drama

Filmmaker Ridley Scott, known for historical epics, returns with his latest project, Napoleon, a film that delves into the life of the iconic French conqueror, Napoleon Bonaparte. The recently released trailer offers a glimpse of Napoleon’s journey from his rise to power to his eventual downfall. The trailer showcases intense war sequences, breathtaking landscapes and beautiful set designs that transport viewers back in time. Joaquin Phoenix, renowned for his role in Joker, takes on the role of Napoleon while Vanessa Kirby plays his love interest.

The trailer opens with the chaotic atmosphere of France in 1793, followed by the introduction of Phoenix’s character, who is assigned to defend the nation from its enemies. As the trailer progresses, glimpses of Kirby’s character highlight her pivotal role in shaping Napoleon’s persona.

The trailer concludes with a powerful moment as Phoenix’s character is shown confidently claiming the throne of France.

The official synopsis reads, “Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed."

Even at the age of 85, Ridley Scott, known for directing blockbuster hits such as Gladiator, Alien, Blade Runner, The Martian, and many more, continues to display his incredible work and shows no signs of slowing down.

Napoleon marks the reunion of director Ridley Scott and actor Joaquin Phoenix, who previously collaborated on Gladiator 23 years ago. The historical epic gave Phoenix his first-ever Oscar nomination for his performance.

Other than, Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby and Tahar Rahim, the film introduces a range of talented actors, including Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson ‘The Bourreau,’ Edouard Philipponnat as Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins, and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot.

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Napoleon is set to release on November 22, 2023.