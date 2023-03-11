Actors Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh recently tied the knot and it seems that the lovebirds have flown to Dubai for their honeymoon. The 62-year-old star, who is also Mahesh Babu’s half-brother, married his long-term girlfriend Pavitra in a secret wedding ceremony recently. While Naresh is remaining tight-lipped about the wedding ceremony, a few videos of him and Pavitra reveal the couple is spending time together in the deserts of Dubai.

In a few videos, taken by Naresh, the couple is seen holding hands and making their way to the top of a sand dune. In a few others, Naresh and Pavitra are seen exploring the streets and markets of Dubai. The couple also get onto a cruise, enjoying a show put up by a performer and dining with fellow travellers.

On Friday, Naresh took the internet by surprise when he revealed he and Pavitra tied the knot. Taking to Twitter, Naresh shared a video showing a glimpse at the couple’s secret wedding ceremony. In the viral video, Naresh and Pavitra are seen seated at a beautifully decorated mandap in traditional outfits. A priest performs the ceremony while Naresh and Pavitra diligently follow his lead. The couple sports big smiles as the guests at the wedding shower them with blessings. The video ends with the couple exchanging their vows and the note, “A lifetime of peace and joy."

Naresh shared the video on Twitter along with the message, “Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace & joy in this new journey of us. A sacred bond, Two minds, Three thorns, Seven steps. Seeking your blessings."

Naresh’s wedding with Pavitra is grabbing eyeballs for it is his fourth wedding. Naresh was making headlines until earlier this year for his divorce from his third wife, Ramya Raghupathi. The former couple shares a son together and Naresh had made some shocking allegations about Ramya, including the claim that she threatened to kill him.

Meanwhile, Naresh and Pavitra have been together for a while now. Pavitra has attended Ghattamaneni family gatherings from time to time. She was also present at the funerals of Krishna, Naresh’s stepfather, and Vijaya Nirmala, his mother.

