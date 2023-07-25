Naseeruddin Shah Applies For The Birth Certificate Of His Daughter Heeba Shah

Naseeruddin Shah is considered one of the best actors in the Hindi film industry. The legendary actor has worked in various films throughout his career and is known for his impeccable acting abilities. Even though he works in very few films now, Naseeruddin often hits the headlines for his never-hold-back attitude and controversial statements. People are often spotted criticising him for expressing his opinions, but he never shies away from sharing his views. Naseeruddin Shah has once again been in the news, not for sharing his controversial opinions but for his daughter, Heeba Shah. Heeba is the daughter of Naseeruddin and Parveen Murad. Now, Naseeruddin Shah is looking for her daughter’s birth certificate after 53 years. But there have been various difficulties in getting a birth certificate after such a long time. Earlier, they had applied, but their application was rejected due to a lack of documents.

Now, Heeba has applied at the Aligarh Municipal Corporation for the birth certificate. It has been reported that the application will be sent to the officer for inspection. However, the main problem here is that the hospital where she was born in 1970 has been closed for many years. So, there is no place for the officers to verify the details in the application. There have been reports that the municipality will also interact with the Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO) office, and then the process will be carried out according to the rules.

Aligarh Municipal Corporation’s Zonal In-charge, Vinay Rai revealed in an interview that the application has been given to the sanitary inspector for verification. They will check all the documents, witnesses, affidavits, and other details. Then, this application will also be sent to the Magistrate for further inspection. After that, the Magistrate will verify the report of the sanitary inspector at his level. Based on the whole report, this birth certificate will be issued.

Heeba Shah is also a renowned actor on the theatre circuit. She has been a part of some popular plays. Apart from that, she has also acted in various films and TV shows like Afsos, Poorna: Courage Has No Limit, Ghost Stories, and Ye Ballet.