Nashik Man Protests Against Ajay Devgn's Promotion Of Online Games

In a surprising incident in Maharashtra’s Nashik, an unidentified man expressed his disappointment towards Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn for promoting online games. The man was captured on camera riding his scooter with posters against the actor and a loudspeaker strapped to the vehicle. His protest was aimed at raising awareness against the growing trend of playing games online.

The placard held by the man read “Ajay Devgn ke liye bheek maango Andolan!" (Begging protest for Ajay Devgn!). Using a loudspeaker, he announced his protest against online gaming and the advertisements associated with it. He went on to express his discontent with celebrities, like Ajay Devgn, for endorsing online gaming platforms. According to him, these games have a negative influence on the youth, and it was his moral responsibility to take a stand against such practices.

Video | This unidentified person from Nashik is so pissed by actor Ajay Devgan promoting online gaming ads, that he's collecting 'alms' for the actor. pic.twitter.com/iX361tEq1j— MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 23, 2023

The man declared that he would beg on the streets to collect money, which he intended to send to Ajay Devgn as a symbolic gesture of his protest. He urged the actor to refrain from endorsing such online gaming advertisements, stressing that celebrities like Devgn, who already enjoy immense wealth and fame, should not promote activities that might have adverse effects on impressionable minds. He made a Gandhigiri-style appeal, saying that if the actor needed more money, he would beg again to provide it, but implored him to stop associating with such ads.

The video of the man’s unique protest was tweeted by Mumbai News, garnering attention on social media platforms. As of now, Ajay Devgn has not responded to this matter.

Amidst this controversy, Ajay Devgn remains engrossed in his multiple film projects. One of the most awaited films is Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of the Indian national football team, considered the architect of Indian football. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and others. It also marks the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

Maidaan, backed by Bayview Projects and Zee Studios, had its initial release date set for June 23, 2023. However, it has reportedly been postponed for the seventh time to avoid clashing with other major film releases.