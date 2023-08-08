Natalie Portman And Benjamin Millepied Part Ways After 11 Years Of Marriage Amid Alleged Affair Rumours

Natalie Portman and her husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied have reportedly ended their 11 years old marriage. The news came as a shock to their fans. Well, the couple has not announced anything in this regard. It is being reported that their marriage has come to an end because of Benjamin’s alleged affair with Camille Etienne.

The rumours started when on their 11th wedding anniversary Natalie was spotted without her wedding ring during an event that happened in Australia. Us Weekly reported, “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs.” The couple have two children – son Aleph (12) and daughter Amalia (6). In June it was reported that Benjamin was having an affair with climate activist Camille Etienne.

In June, Us Weekly mentioned in its report that Natalie believed ‘Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him’ and she was ‘willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust’ in him to make sure that their kids don’t ‘grow up in a broken home’. Quoting another source it had reported that the duo was then ‘talking and working on it together for the sake of their children’ adding that Benjamin regretted his actions.

Oscar-winner Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied tied the knot in a secret ceremony in California in 2012. PTI reported that they exchanged vows after dark in a Jewish ceremony at a private home on August 4, reported People magazine. Portman, 31, and Millepied, 35, met on the set of Black Swan and the two started to date during the shoot. The couple announced they were engaged in 2010 and expecting their first child, son Aleph.

On the work front, Natalie will be seen in May December in which she stars as an actor researching an upcoming film that’s to dramatize a scandal from 20 years earlier. Helmed by Todd Haynes, May December will release on Netflix later this year.