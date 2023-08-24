69th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: Winners To Be Announced Today; Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Kangana, Suriya In Best Actor Race

Live now
69th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: The jury for the 69th National Film Awards will announce the winners for the year 2021 on Thursday evening at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Alia Bhatt, Joju George, Jr NTR, Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan and Suriya look to be leading the race for the National Film Award for Best Actor. Best Film race seems much tougher to predict this year. However, Malayalam film Nayattu, starring Kunchako Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan, remains the fan-favorite, while Suriya’s Jai Bhim also seems to be a strong contender in the top category.
Ram Charan fans are rooting for the RRR star to win a National Film Award for his portrayal of Alluri Sitarama Raju, who fought against the British Raj.
#Rangasthalam tho miss ayyindi even though he was deserved back then
Hope he gets National Award this time, @AlwaysRamCharan🙏
The way he potrayed three layers of Character in #RRR,is what makes him more deserve for this award#RamCharan #NationalAwardspic.twitter.com/UfvcTKGhPY
— John Wick (@JohnWick_fb) August 24, 2023
RRR movie trends on X, formerly known as Twitter, as the jury for the 69th National Film Awards are all set to announce the winners at 5 pm.
RRR Movie had High Chances to get #NationalFilmAwards This Time Because they Make Us Pride My Bagging Oscar for Our Country & Their Hardwork Will Pay off This Time too in #NationalAwards !!@tarak9999 🤝 @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/1D61EwWL2k
— Roвιɴ Roвerт (@PeaceBrwVJ) August 24, 2023
Allu Arjun’s fans are hopeful that the actor will win a National Film Award for his terrific performance in his blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise.
Saying once again….Actor Allu Arjun >>> Dancer Allu Arjun
My man @alluarjun deserves all the awards and appreciation#NationalAwards #AlluArjun𓃵 pic.twitter.com/b5fzy76R3f
— Mad Max (@_mad_maaxx) August 24, 2023
RRR fans are rooting for Jr NTR to win National Film Award for Best Actor. Jr NTR played the role of Komaram Bheem, a revolutionary leader in British India, in SS Rajamouli directorial. For the unversed, feature and non-feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between 1 January 2021, and 31 December 2021, are eligible for the film award categories. RRR was reportedly granted a U/A certificate on November 26, 2021.
Hope You Will get the #NationalAwards For Bheem Acting in #RRRMOVIE.. 🙏#ManofMassesNTR @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/ZmK6Dvj2mH
— Jr NTR Fan Club (@JrNTRFC) August 24, 2023
Alia’s bold portrayal of a madame from Kamathipura in Gangubai Kathiawadi has positioned her as a top contender for Best Actress, while Kangana Ranaut’s impressive performance in Thalaivi has a high chance of getting the actress her fifth National Film Award.
Suriya (Jai Bhim), Joju George (Nayattu) and R Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect) seem to be leading the Best Actor race.
Let team #JaiBhim win big in 69th Film #NationalAwards
– Jai Bhim– Suriya– Manikandan – Lijomol – Director TJ Gnanavel– Music Director Sean Roldan pic.twitter.com/hA6Y7AMn51
— Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) August 24, 2023
The winners for the 69th National Film Awards will be announced today at 5 pm during a press meet at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.
Today is the announcement of the 69th National Film Awards::
– Announcement of shortlisted films for National Film Awards at 5 pm– 69th National Awards for Censored Films in 2021. #NationalAwards
— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) August 24, 2023
