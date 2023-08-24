CHANGE LANGUAGE
69th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: Winners To Be Announced Today; Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Kangana, Suriya In Best Actor Race

Live now

69th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: The prestigious 69th National Film Awards for 2021 will be announced today evening. Joju George, Alia Bhatt, Suriya and Kangana are in the running for Best Actor honour.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 14:19 IST

New Delhi, India

National Film Awards, 69th National Film Awards, Suriya, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Joju George
National Film Awards LIVE Updates: Suriya, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut in the running for Best Actor honour.

69th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: The jury for the 69th National Film Awards will announce the winners for the year 2021 on Thursday evening at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Alia Bhatt, Joju George, Jr NTR, Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan and Suriya look to be leading the race for the National Film Award for Best Actor. Best Film race seems much tougher to predict this year. However, Malayalam film Nayattu, starring Kunchako Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan, remains the fan-favorite, while Suriya’s Jai Bhim also seems to be a strong contender in the top category.

Aug 24, 2023 14:19 IST

69th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: Ram Charan fans root for him

Ram Charan fans are rooting for the RRR star to win a National Film Award for his portrayal of Alluri Sitarama Raju, who fought against the British Raj.

Aug 24, 2023 14:08 IST

69th National Film Awards: RRR movie trends on X

RRR movie trends on X, formerly known as Twitter, as the jury for the 69th National Film Awards are all set to announce the winners at 5 pm.

Aug 24, 2023 13:58 IST

69th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: Allu Arjun deserves all awards, says fan

Allu Arjun’s fans are hopeful that the actor will win a National Film Award for his terrific performance in his blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Aug 24, 2023 13:53 IST

National Film Awards LIVE: RRR fans rooting for Jr NTR

RRR fans are rooting for Jr NTR to win National Film Award for Best Actor. Jr NTR played the role of Komaram Bheem, a revolutionary leader in British India, in SS Rajamouli directorial. For the unversed, feature and non-feature films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between 1 January 2021, and 31 December 2021, are eligible for the film award categories. RRR was reportedly granted a U/A certificate on November 26, 2021.

Aug 24, 2023 13:45 IST

National Film Awards LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt vs Kangana Ranaut

Alia’s bold portrayal of a madame from Kamathipura in Gangubai Kathiawadi has positioned her as a top contender for Best Actress, while Kangana Ranaut’s impressive performance in Thalaivi has a high chance of getting the actress her fifth National Film Award.

Aug 24, 2023 13:42 IST

69th National Film Awards LIVE: Suriya, Joju George, R Madhavan vie for Best Actor title

Suriya (Jai Bhim), Joju George (Nayattu) and R Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect) seem to be leading the Best Actor race.

Aug 24, 2023 13:38 IST

69th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: Winners to be announced today

The winners for the 69th National Film Awards will be announced today at 5 pm during a press meet at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, which also won Oscar for its popular track Naatu Naatu, could also take home National Film Award for Best Film since it was certified by the CBFC in November 2021. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are reportedly vying for Best Actress award. Alia’s bold portrayal of a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has positioned her as a top contender, while Kangana Ranaut’s impressive performance in J. Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi has a high chance of getting the actress her fifth National Film Award.

