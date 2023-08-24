69th National Film Awards LIVE Updates: Winners To Be Announced Today; Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Kangana, Suriya In Best Actor Race

Read more

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, which also won Oscar for its popular track Naatu Naatu, could also take home National Film Award for Best Film since it was certified by the CBFC in November 2021. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut are reportedly vying for Best Actress award. Alia’s bold portrayal of a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has positioned her as a top contender, while Kangana Ranaut’s impressive performance in J. Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi has a high chance of getting the actress her fifth National Film Award.