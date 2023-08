National Film Awards Winners 2023: Rocketry Wins Best Film; Allu Arjun, Alia, Kriti Win Best Actors

National Film Awards Winners 2023: The 69th National Awards winners were announced today, August 24. The films that were censored from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, were in the running for a National Award this year. On Thursday evening, the jury of the National Awards announced that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film Award. The Best Actor Award was presented to Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise, whereas the Best Actress Award was given to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.

Without further ado, here’s a look at the 69th National Awards Winners:

Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Hindi)

Best Popular Film: Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR (Telugu)

Best Director: Godavari (Marathi)

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise)

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files (Hindi)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan (Malayalam)

Nargis Dutt Award For Best Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files (Hindi)

Best Children’s Film: Gandhi & Co (Gujarati)

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show (Gujurati)

Best Music Direction (Songs): Pushpa: The Rise

Best Music Director (Background Score): MM Keeravani for RRR

Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava for Komuram Bheemudo from RRR (Telugu)

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal for Maayava Chaayavaa from Iravin Nizhal (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Konda Polam (Telugu)

Best Production Design: Sardar Udham (Hindi)

Best Audiography: Chavittu (Malayalam), Jhilli (Bengali) and Sardar Udham (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Sardar Udham (Hindi)

Best Costume Design: Sardar Udham (Hindi)

Best Editing: Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Best Make-up: Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Best Screenplay: Nayattu (Malayalam)

Best Screenplay Writer (Adapted): Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Best Dialogue: Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Best Stunt Choreography: RRR

Special Jury Award: Shershaah

Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride

Best Feature Film in Assamese: Anur

Best Feature Film in Bengali: Kolkokkho - House of Time

Best Feature Film in Gujarati: Chhello Show (Last Film Show)

Best Feature Film in Hindi: Sardar Udham

Best Feature Film in Kannada: 777 Charlie

Best Feature Film in Malayalam: Home

Best Feature Film in Marathi: Ekda Kay Zala

Best Feature Film in Odia: Pratikshya (The Wait)

Best Feature Film in Tamil: Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer)

Best Feature Film in Telugu: Uppena (Wave)

Best Feature Film in Maithili: Samanantar

Special Mention: Late Shri Nallandi Kadaisi Vivasayi (The Last Farmer), Jhilli (Discards), Indrana for Home, Jahanara Begum in Anur

Best Non Feature Film: Ek Tha Gaon (Garhwali & Hindi)

Best Film on Family Value: Chand Saanse

Best Short Film Fiction: Dal Bhat (Gujurati)

Special Jury Award: Rekha (Marathi)

Best Animation: Kandittundu (Malayalam)

Best Investigation Film: Looking For Challan (English)

Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Ayushman (English, Kannada)

Best Educational Film: Sirpigalin Sirpangal (Tamil)

Best Promotional Film: Endangered Heritage ‘Warli Art’ (English)

