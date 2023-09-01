Naveen Polishetty And Anushka Shetty-starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Gets U/A Certificate

The upcoming romantic comedy Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty featuring Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty is all set to hit the cinemas on September 7. The film will be witnessing tough competition at the box office with Atlee’s directorial Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has now completed all the formalities with the censor board. On Thursday, the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) gave Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty a U/A certificate. The production house UV Creations announced the news on X, formerly known as Twitter. “And there is no limit to the rain of laughter. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is certified with U/A and locked in for endless entertainment from September 7," UV Creations tweeted.

Naveen Polishetty has left no stone unturned to promote the film. The actor is currently on the MSMP Standup Tour. On Thursday, he was at MG Brothers Mall in Nellore, where he interacted and danced with his fans. In the video, the mall can be seen jammed pack while the actor interacted with his fans.

“Witness the sensational highlights of the MSMP Standup Tour in Nellore on Day 2. Thank you for the outstanding response. See you in theatres with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty on September 7th for more laughter and entertainment." UV Creations’ tweet reads.

Witness the sensational highlights of the #MSMPStandupTour in Nellore on Day 2 🎙️Thank you for the out-STANDing response ❤️ See you in theaters with #MissShettyMrPolishetty on September 7th for more laughter and entertainment… 🤩💯#MSMPonSep7th@MsAnushkaShetty… pic.twitter.com/ald1dGhHz5 — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) August 31, 2023

The romantic comedy is directed by Mahesh Babu P. The story revolves around the character of Anushka, who is a professional chef and looking for a suitable man to marry. Naveen portrays the character of a laid-back stand-up comedian. Anushka’s character Anvitha in the film does not believe in relationships but wants a marriage to have a child.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also features Murali Sharma and Jayasudha in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Vamsi-Pramod, under UV Creations. The music for the film has been given by Radhan. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is releasing on the occasion of Janmashtami in multiple languages like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.