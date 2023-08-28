Naveen Polishetty Visits Vijayawada To Promote Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Eats Biryani With Fans

Naveen Polishetty is one of the most promising young actors in the Telugu film industry. He made his acting debut with the film Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya in 2019 and even received a Best Debut Award for his performance in the film. In 2021, he made the comedy film Jathi Ratnalu, which became a huge success at the box office. He made his Hindi film debut with Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin. He first came into the spotlight after he collaborated with AIB on a video where he played the Average Guy in Honest College Placements. Currently, he is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, alongside Anushka Shetty.

The promotion of the film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has been in full swing, and Naveen has been travelling to various parts of South India to promote his upcoming release. Recently, he was spotted in Vijayawada, in Andhra Pradesh, and was seen interacting with his fans. He came to the PVP Mall in the city and then went to Eat Street in Labbipet. At every location, fans came out in large numbers to see the actor. He was even spotted dancing, entertaining the people and having biryani with his fans.

Apart from that, he also went to the Kanaka Durgamma Temple in Vijayawada to seek blessings for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. According to reports, he offered tirtha prasadam to the goddess. Speaking to the media, Naveen Polishetty revealed that he always visits the holy temple before the release of his films and seeks blessings. He added that he prayed that his film would become a hit in both the Telugu and Tamil states.

Naveen also appreciated the people of Vijayawada and thanked them for showering so much love to him. He further said that the city has given him so much love that he feels he can succeed in the Telugu film industry.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also stars Anushka Shetty in the lead role. Naveen will be seen playing the role of a standup comedian, while Anushka will be playing the character of a chef. The film is directed by Mahesh Babu and will be released on September 7 in theatres.