Navneet Nishan Recalls Kissing Aamir Khan Many Times In Hum Hain Rahi...; Says ‘Meri Toh Lottery Nikal Gayi’

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke has completed 30 years. The iconic romantic drama is still fresh in the minds of the people. Well, recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Navneet Nishan, who essayed the role of Maya, opened up about her experiences while working on the iconic film. She reminisced about the kissing scene with the superstar Aamir Khan.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Navneet said, “There was a cute scene which got edited, sadly. After our engagement, I go to Aamir’s house to pick him up and give him a peck on the cheek. There was a lipstick mark on his cheek when I kissed him. And later, Aamir being Aamir said ‘This has to be in continuity’. So, all through the day, he made me kiss his cheek at least 7-8 times. I came home and I told my friends that I have kissed Aamir Khan all day long! Meri toh lottery nikal gayi.”

Released in 1993, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke became a cult classic over the years. Navneet Nishan played the role of Maya, a strong and independent woman who falls in love with Aamir Khan’s character, Rahul. The film was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, and also featured Dalip Tahil, Tiku Talsania and Javed Khan among others in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chadha, which generated controversy and proved to be a commercial disappointment. This movie, based on the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in a prominent role alongside Aamir Khan. The cast also comprised notable actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, Sanjay Dutt, and Vijay Sethupathi in significant parts.