Navya Nanda Stuns In A Sexy Black Off-Shoulder Dress; BFF Suhana Khan, Uncle Abhishek Bachchan React

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda enjoys a massive fan following. The actress might be away from the world of showbiz, but has crafted a niche for herself with her charm, wit and sensibilities.

Apart from that, the young star kid also has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. She recently shared a dreamy photo of herself, which garnered the attention of her fans, and her bestie Suhana Khan. Navya’s mom Shweta and Uncle Abhishek Bachchan also couldn’t stop admiring her.

Have a look at the photo:

Navya looked stunning in an off shoulder top. With her hair tied to a messy bun, she completed her look with well defined eyes and hoop earrings. A radiating smile is what complemented her entire look. She posed with utmost perfection and found the perfect balance between elegance and charm. Now, Suhana Khan took to the comments section and wrote, ‘OMG so pretty’ with multiple heart-eye emojis. Shweta on the other hand wrote, ‘hi cutie’. Abhishek Bachchan commented with a warm smiley emoji.

Navya Nanda is the founder of Project Naveli which is an initiative to fight the issue of gender inequality in India. She is also the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company. Earlier she shared in an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared about imbibing the concepts of gender equality from her own family. “I have fortunately grown up in a family where everyone has always been very equal to both genders. No one has ever really implied any gender role on one specific person." She added, “That definitely gave me a lot of clarity on what things should be like. I was grateful to grow up in an environment that didn’t enforce any gender roles onto me," she shared.

Her brother Agastya Nanda will be marking his Bollywood debut, with Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated The Archies. The movie will also mark the debut of Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film is all set to release on Netflix on September 7.