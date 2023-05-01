Nawazuddin Siddiqui Dislikes ‘Superstar’ Tag, Says ‘I Will Shoot Myself If…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his diverse and critically acclaimed performances in movies and series, refuses to compromise on his acting skills to become a superstar. Nawazuddin is currently preparing for the release of his romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra. At the trailer launch event of the movie on Monday, he talked about his 20+ years journey in Bollywood and how he has continuously grown as an actor. He also mentioned that he would rather quit acting than be stereotyped into a particular type of role.

Addressing the media, he said, “You learn everyday, it’s a new experience which helps enhance your craft. I can’t act the way I used to 20 years ago because today I carry the experience of those many years. It’s important to evolve constantly and with experience, your acting also changes. I can’t be stuck. If someone tells me that they’ll make me a superstar but I’ll have to do just one kind of role, I’ll shoot myself. I’ll quickly get bored, quit it and join some other field.”

Nawazuddin believes that he cannot limit himself to a particular style of acting and is always eager to explore new roles. He admitted that if he were to be stereotyped into a certain type of character, he would likely quit acting altogether. “I just finished a film in Frankfurt, which had a unit of only 10 people. It’s not a big film, but a deep film. I’m also doing a big South film of several crores. It’s important to have this adjustment in your body, your thought process only then can you try becoming an actor. Otherwise it’s all images, something is attached with your name— someone is mega, someone something else. But my attempt is only to keep experimenting,” he said, emphasising that he is not motivated by fame but the desire to satisfy his artistic curiosity, even if it means working on a low-budget project or not receiving payment.

Directed by Kushan Nandy, Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a romantic comedy featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here