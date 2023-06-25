Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Shehnaaz Gill To Share Screen In B Praak's Music Video, Fans Say 'What A Surprise'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been on a roll lately with back-to-back films such as Afwah, Jogira Sa Ra Ra and Tiku Weds Sheru. Adding another feather to his cap, the actor is all set to star in B Praak’s music video ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’ alongside none other than the social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill. The first poster is out now and it seems the two will make for an interesting pair.

On Sunday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Instagram handle to drop the poster. It showed him decked up in a leather jacket, floral shirt and a muffler. Shehnaaz Gill looked enchanting in a yellow salwar. Sharing the same with the fans, Nawazuddin also penned a caption in Hindi. It read, “Mein Pagal Hu, Aur Bohot Pagal, Par Ye Bhi Baat Hai Ki Dil Sachcha Hai, Cheen Toh Lete Tujhko Sare Aam Mein, Par Masla Ye Hai, Ke Shauhar Tera Achcha Aadmi Hai."

Fans were quick to record their reactions through several comments and compliments for this fresh painting. One of them wrote, “I was looking forward to both of you😍❤️❤️". Another one commented, “What a Poster … Very excited to see". Someone else said, “Shehnaaz 😍😍😍😍 with siddique wow what a surprise 😍😍😍". A fan also stated, “Wow loving this duo… plus jaani lyrics n prank voice 🔥🙌!"

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in Tiku Weds Sheru. The film revolves around Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling actor in Mumbai trying to make ends meet with his career. His family finds him a bride, Tiku (Avneet), who dreams of becoming an actor. She appears to say yes to the marriage only because of her dreams to move out of Bhopal and find a footing in Bollywood in Mumbai. The two get married and a series of events unfold thereafter.

As for Shehnaaz Gill, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside actors like Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Pooja Hegde and others.