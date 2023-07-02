Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Shehnaaz Gill’s Music Video ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’ Releasing Tomorrow

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill will be soon seen together in a music video titled Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai. The actors have recently shared the poster on their social media handles and now the release date is also announced. The collaboration between these talented artists has generated immense excitement.

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Releasing tommrow at 5Pm @desimelodies @nawazuddin._siddiqui @bpraak @jaani777 @arvindrkhaira.” Fans wished her in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Super excited! For this one . . It’s my FAV !! the best.” Another wrote, “Big congratulations for your new music video. Best wishes coming ur way .Poster looks so promising.” The song is sung by B Praak.

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Instagram handle to drop the poster. It showed him decked up in a leather jacket, floral shirt and a muffler. Shehnaaz Gill looked enchanting in a yellow salwar. Sharing the same with the fans, Nawazuddin also penned a caption in Hindi. It read, “Mein Pagal Hu, Aur Bohot Pagal, Par Ye Bhi Baat Hai Ki Dil Sachcha Hai, Cheen Toh Lete Tujhko Sare Aam Mein, Par Masla Ye Hai, Ke Shauhar Tera Achcha Aadmi Hai."

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in Tiku Weds Sheru. The film revolves around Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling actor in Mumbai trying to make ends meet with his career. His family finds him a bride, Tiku (Avneet), who dreams of becoming an actor. She appears to say yes to the marriage only because of her dreams to move out of Bhopal and find a footing in Bollywood in Mumbai. The two get married and a series of events unfold thereafter.

As for Shehnaaz Gill, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside actors like Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Pooja Hegde and others.