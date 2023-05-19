Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday: Jogira Sara Ra Ra to Haddi, Must-watch Movies of the Multi-talented Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, widely regarded as one of the most versatile actors in India, has captivated audiences with his remarkable performances. He embarked on his acting journey at the National School of Drama in New Delhi and made his debut in the film industry with a cameo role in Sarfarosh (1999). Since then, Siddiqui has graced over 60 films with his presence, consistently delivering impactful portrayals in prominent roles. His immense talent and dedication have earned him a National Film Award. On his 49th birthday, let’s take a glimpse into some of his recent and upcoming films.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Renowned for his remarkable acting prowess, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to captivate audiences with another intriguing and distinctive film titled Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Sharing the screen with him is the actress Neha Sharma. On May 1, the film’s makers delighted fans by unveiling the trailer, giving a glimpse into the story where Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays the character of a matchmaker. The movie is set to release in theatres on May 26.

Haddi

The upcoming noir revenge drama, Haddi features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, and it has been generating significant anticipation. Earlier, the attention-grabbing motion poster showcased Nawazuddin in a never-seen-before avatar, capturing everyone’s interest. Scheduled for a 2023 release, Haddi will see Nawazuddin portraying the character of a transgender individual, adding another layer of complexity to the narrative.

Tiku Weds Sheru

One of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming films is Tiku Weds Sheru, directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kangana Ranaut. This satirical romantic drama revolves around the story of a Muslim girl who finds herself falling in love with a man who is double her age. The film’s release is yet to be announced.

Noorani Chehra

In this upcoming romantic comedy from director Navaniat Singh, Siddiqui is paired opposite Nupur Sanon, the sister of Kriti Sanon. The story deals with society’s obsession with looks and other physical traits.

Afwaah

In a recently released thriller directed by Sudhir Mishra, the film delves into the profound repercussions of spreading rumours through social media platforms with the intention of targeting individuals or specific communities, exploiting populist sentiments. Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays the character of Rahab Ahmed, a copywriter and motivational speaker who becomes inadvertently entangled in the midst of a volatile religious conflict. As events unfold, Rahab finds himself caught in a dangerous situation, grappling with the consequences of the escalating violence surrounding him. The film serves as a gripping exploration of the power and destructive nature of online misinformation and its real-world implications.

No Land’s Man

In an international drama directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes on the role of a man grappling with an identity crisis. The story unfolds as Siddiqui’s character mysteriously vanishes from Sydney and unexpectedly reappears in the United States, where he encounters Cathy, an Australian woman who was once his girlfriend in Sydney. As the narrative unfolds, a complex web of lies and deception ensnares the characters, blurring the boundaries between truth and fiction, making it increasingly challenging to discern reality.

Serious Men

Directed by filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Serious Men is an adaptation of author Manu Joseph’s book of the same name. Siddiqui plays Ayyan Mani, a Dalit assistant working under a Brahmin astronomer. Unlike the astronomer, Ayyan lives in a slum with his wife and 10-year-old son. Frustrated at his economic and social stature, he concocts a story about his son’s brilliant mind to dangerous consequences.