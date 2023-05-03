Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Kangana Ranaut The Best Producer He's Worked With; Says 'I Have Not Seen...'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who’s starring in Kangana Ranaut’s production Tiku Weds Sheru, commended her for being supportive and creating a positive atmosphere on set. In an interview with Amar Ujala, Nawazuddin spoke highly of Kangana and praised her for being one of the best producers he has worked with. He also acknowledged Kangana’s acting skills and called her one of the best actresses in the country. The film also stars Avneet Kaur alongside Nawazuddin in the lead role.

He said, “I have not yet seen a better producer than Kangana Ranaut. She used to create a good atmosphere on the set. Everyone used to feel affinity. There is no doubt that she is one of the best actress of our country. As good an actor as she is, she is also a good producer.”

Meanwhile, Apurva Asrani, who has previously worked with Kangana Ranaut, has expressed his appreciation for her support of same-sex marriage. Asrani took to social media to express his gratitude towards Kangana for standing up for the cause.

Apurva Asrani thanked Kangana for her support of same-sex marriage in a tweet on Monday. A person ‘canceled’ by the ‘liberal’ media has no right to an opinion right? Even if her statement is humane, brave & timely all at once? Kangana Ranaut speaks for #marriageequality. Something that most movie stars have been shy of doing. From one Queen to another, Thankyou.”

During her media interaction in Haridwar, Kangana Ranaut was asked about her opinion on same-sex marriage. In response, the actress said, ““Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai baaki kuchh logo ki jo preference hai, use hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriages happen when two hearts meet. And when their hearts have met, who are we to say anything about the preferences of some other people?)."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here