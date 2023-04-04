CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Children To Return To UAE To Complete Their Studies; Deets Inside
1-MIN READ

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Children To Return To UAE To Complete Their Studies; Deets Inside

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 07:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now. (Photos: Instagram)

The bench of judges was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday, April 3, when the decision regarding children was announced.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s children will now reportedly go back to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join their studies which they left midway. The decision comes following a detailed intervention by the Bombay High Court judges.

On Monday, Nawaz’s children along with their mother, Aaliya Siddiqui were present in the chamber of the judges. The bench first heard both parties individually and then decided that the children should be sent back to Dubai to carry on with their studies. The court will now hear Nawaz and his estranged wife again in June.

The bench was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the actor. In his plea, Siddiqui had claimed that his children’s school from UAE informed him that they are not attending classes. Nawaz had also claimed that he does not know about his children’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, this comes days after Aaliya Siddiqui claimed that even though Nawaz reached out to her for a settlement, she has not responded to it yet. She also stated that the ‘divorce will happen for sure’ and claimed that Nawaz has already filed for their children’s custody.

“Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him,” Aaliya told E-Times.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now. The two have levelled several allegations against each other so far. Earlier, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Later, the actor also claimed that his estranged wife only want money, a charge denied by Aaliya. The Bombay High Court had earlier also asked the two to sort out their issues mutually.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
  1. bollywood
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui
first published:April 04, 2023, 07:27 IST
last updated:April 04, 2023, 07:31 IST