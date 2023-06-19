Nawazuddin Siddiqui Defends Kissing Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru, Says 'Romance Is Ageless'

The trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, had sparked a massive backlash over a kissing scene between its lead actors. While Nawazuddin is 49, Avneet turned 21 in October last year hence owing to the internet outrage. Now, the Afwaah actor has reacted to the controversy by stating that ‘romance is ageless’.

Speaking with IndiaToday.In, Nawazuddin explained, “Why will there be a problem? Romance is ageless. The problem is that the young men have no romance left. We are from the times when romance was something else. We would be in love and be in ‘ishq’ for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles because the young generation is ‘nalli’ (useless). They don’t know romance."

He further added, “Everything today happens on whatsapp, be it love, breakup. There is a reason behind this. People who have lived in romance can do romance. Who else will do it?"

Tiku Weds Sheru revolves around Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling actor in Mumbai trying to make ends meet with his career. His family finds him a bride, Tiku (Avneet), who dreams of becoming an actor. She appears to say yes to the marriage only because of her dreams to move out of Bhopal and find a footing in Bollywood in Mumbai. The two get married and a series of events unfold thereafter.

Meanwhile, Tiku Weds Sheru will mark Avneet Kaur’s Bollywood debut. The film is backed by Kangana Ranaut. At the film’s trailer launch on Wednesday, the actress had an emotional break down and shared that she worked extremely hard for her debut film and was grateful to Kangana Ranaut for giving her this opportunity.

She shared, “This is very special to me. I was just crying while watching the trailer. Just to say that, it’s my debut, and getting to do my first film with Nawaz Sir and Kangana Ma’am, is extremely big for me. When I got to know about this project, and when ma’am chose me as her Tiku, that was so special for me. I just wanted to prove, that I can and I will do justice to this character, because I know, Tiku is so close to her heart."