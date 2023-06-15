Nawazuddin Siddiqui Kisses 21-Year-Old Avneet Kaur On Lips In Tiku Weds Sheru, Sparks Controversy

The trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, has sparked a massive backlash over a kissing scene between its lead actors. Tiku Weds Sheru revolves around Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling actor in Mumbai trying to make ends meet with his career. His family finds him a bride, Tiku (Avneet), who dreams of becoming an actor. She appears to say yes to the marriage only because of her dreams to move out of Bhopal and find a footing in Bollywood in Mumbai. The two get married and a series of events unfold thereafter.

However, Nawazuddin and Avneet’s lip-lock scene in the trailer has shocked a section of netizens, owing to the age gap between the two actors. While Nawazuddin is 49, Avneet turned 21 in October last year. A user wrote, “Can’t defend Nawaz anymore. Bahut ho gaya outsider outsider." Another one said, “Gross also what is up with Nawaaz’s movie choices?" A third user commented, “This is just nasty, Avneet was probably 20 when the shooting of this movie started, she is also highly sexualised in the trailer."

Meanwhile, Tiku Weds Sheru will mark Avneet Kaur’s Bollywood debut. The film is backed by Kangana Ranaut. At the film’s trailer launch on Wednesday, the actress had an emotional break down and shared that she worked extremely hard for her debut film and was grateful to Kangana Ranaut for giving her this opportunity.

She shared, “This is very special to me. I was just crying while watching the trailer. Just to say that, it’s my debut, and getting to do my first film with Nawaz Sir and Kangana Ma’am, is extremely big for me. When I got to know about this project, and when ma’am chose me as her Tiku, that was so special for me. I just wanted to prove, that I can and I will do justice to this character, because I know, Tiku is so close to her heart."