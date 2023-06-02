Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Coping With Marriage Rumours: 'I’ll have To Be Thick-Skinned'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui got involved in a massive controversy after his ex-wife Aaliya publicly spoke out about their tumultuous marriage. She accused the Bollywood star of disowning their kids Shora and Yaani further claiming that his mother did not allow her to enter their house. Footage of Aaliya and the kids banished to the living room of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s resident was also shared on social media. However, the actor chose to remain tight-lipped for the most part.

It was in March when Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally broke his silence on his wife Aaliya’s claims in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram. Now, the actor has opened up about copying in the midst of rumours prevailing about his marriage and kids. During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared “feeling hurt" about watching fabricated stories about his life on social media. The only thing he wants to do now is to remain “thick-skinned" while braving it all.

“I had always expected that I will be doing my work with love and peace because that is how I like it. But at times what happens is that you get to know through social media that you are at a certain place even though you haven’t been there in real; it hurts a bit but it’s okay, it’s part of life now. I will have to be thick-skinned now which I am becoming gradually,” he said.

During his previous address, Nawazuddin Siddiqui clarified a few points about his and Aaliya’s separation. Nawazuddin emphasised how the couple hasn’t been living together for several years. He claimed that the duo is already divorced but they arrived at an understanding for the sake of their children. “I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & A bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one-sided and manipulated videos," he said.

“This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions," he clarified in the caption while highlighting how the recent tension has hampered his kid’s education. The actor alleged the noise on social media was Aaliya’s way to extort more money, blackmail him to fulfil her illegitimate demands, and also malign his reputation. He concluded the note by stating he has placed his faith in the justice system of the country to clear his name.