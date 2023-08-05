Nawazuddin Siddiqui Spends Quality Time With His Kids; See Estranged Wife Aaliya's Post

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya have moved past their legal drama and are currently focused on cordially co-parenting their kids Shora and Yaani. Last year, the duo grabbed massive headlines after Aaliya publicly accused the Gangs of Wasseypur star of neglect and abuse alongside sharing shocking footage of their arguments on social media. Now, it seems providing a good upbringing to their kids has become the estranged couple’s utmost priority. Nawazuddin Siddiqui spent some quality time with his children and it was Aaliya who gave fans a glimpse of the family’s beautiful moments spent together via Instagram on Friday, August 4.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen affectionately hugging and kissing his kids at an airport. Aaliya revealed how the Bollywood actor took time off his shooting schedule to spend two months with Shora and Yaani. The footage was shared alongside a heartwarming note from Aaliya that read, “Captured this beautiful moment of unconditional love of a father for his children. So happy to see them all bond, feeling immense gratitude to the universe that Nawaz spent two full months with our children making them feel so loved and complete." Take a look at the video here:

Things quickly went ugly for the estranged couple when Aaliya released a video of their verbal argument with Nawazuddin standing at the gate of his bungalow. In another footage, Aaliya accused the actor of depriving her of food and basic necessities and also disowning their second child. Matters turned worse after Aaliya also filed a complaint against Nawazuddin alongside claims of her mother-in-law calling her second child “illegitimate."

She moved back to Dubai following a court’s decision to not hamper their kid’s education amidst the legal drama. A couple of months later Aaliya announced that she has moved on in her life and had a new partner. In a since-deleted post, she claimed it nearly took her two decades to move past her toxic relationship. “Don’t I have the right to be happy," she asked alongside sharing a photo of her partner.

Aaliya who seems to have moved on, garnered massive traction for her feature in the controversial show Bigg Boss OTT 2.