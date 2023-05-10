Nawazuddin Siddiqui Spills The Beans On His Friendship With Rishab Shetty

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty continues to receive admiration from fans and celebrities alike. Most recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared his fondness for Rishab Shetty, revealing how they bonded over their December meeting. Back then, Nawazuddin shared pictures of his meeting with Risbah Shetty on Instagram along with the caption, “It was super amazing to spend some quality time with you Rishab Shetty, & team Kantara at my house. Surprisingly Rishab. Shetty and I have so many things in common that we could talk about it endlessly.”

In a recent interaction with a news portal, the actor elaborated on his meeting with Rishab Shetty in December and his admiration for him. Nawazuddin Siddiqui also mentioned that they share the same mentors and have known each other for some time.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that he would be happy to collaborate with Rishab Shetty in the future. “Rishab and his friends do a lot of theatre, and one thing that is special is that our Gurus are the same. We have known each other earlier, we have spoken earlier. So when he was here, he came over and we spoke,” the actor said.

Nawazuddin expressed his appreciation for Rishab Shetty’s dedication to theatre and traditional forms. “He is connected to theater and has stayed true to his roots and traditional form, even making a film about it. Since we share the same gurus, we have a good association, and we are even friends now," Nawazuddin revealed.

When asked about the possibility of collaborating with Rishab Shetty on Kantara 2, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “I can’t say anything now, but let’s hope." However, he expressed his desire to work with Rishab and praised his talent as an actor and director. Nawazuddin further commended Rishab Shetty’s entire team.

At present, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is actively promoting Kushan Nandy’s upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra, in which he stars alongside Neha Sharma. The film is scheduled to release on May 12. He will also be seen in the upcoming film Bole Chudiyan, directed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, in which he stars opposite Tamannaah Bhatia.

