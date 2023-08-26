Nawazuddin Siddiqui Takes a Dig At Shah Rukh Khan? Angry Fans Says 'Should Not Have Done This'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has left Shah Rukh Khan fans upset, angry and disappointed. A video of Nawaz has surfaced on social media in which he can be seen indirectly taking a dig at the Jawan actor. Nawaz was talking about being typecast in the film industry when he said, “I am so adamant, I will not let myself be typecast. Heros are often typecast. They do the same things for 35 years". Though the Tiku Weds Sheru actor did not name Shah Rukh Khan, he then copied SRK’s iconic pose and stretched his arms, seemingly taking a dig.

This has left Shah Rukh Khan fans disappointed. One of the SRK fans reminded Nawazuddin that he has already been typecast and wrote, “Nawaz has been heavily typecasted too, almost every movie except Housefull 4, he plays struggling lower middle-class guy or criminal." Another user commented, “SRK gave Nawaz so much respect every single time and SRK has done Swadesh, Chak de, Kabhi Haa kabhi naa, Darr, Maya memsahab, chamatkar, Dil se. He has one of the best range." One of the fans shared that Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘should not have done this’.

“SRK used to praise him so much, shouldn’t have done that hand pose. Also, he himself is getting typecasted in either small-town comedies or gangster roles (although he does fewer villain ones now)," another SRK fan wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqi worked together in the 2017 movie, Raees. Prior to this, Nawaz was also a part of SRK’s 2000 drama, Hey Ram.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his Atlee directorial Jawan which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on September 7 this year.

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Dunki in which he will be sharing the screen space with Taapsee Pannu. He will also be making a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. It was recently reported that the two superstars shot a rescue scene for Tiger 3. Reportedly, in the scene, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan breaks out Salman’s Tiger from a Pakistani jail and they try to escape authorities in a bike chase sequence.