Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya have been making headlines for a long time because of trouble in their married life. Now, Aaliya has revealed that even though the Bollywood actor recently reached out to her for a settlement, she has not responded to it yet. She also mentioned that the ‘divorce will happen for sure’. She also claimed that Nawaz has already filed for their children’s custody.

“Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him,” Aaliya told E-Times.

This comes a day after Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui also told that entertainment portal that she will ‘never go back’ to the actor. “No, Aaliya will NEVER go back to Nawaz, but they will certainly do the best for their two children together in a mature way. As far as the defamation suit filed by Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the High Court is concerned, I can only say that we have not been served any copy of the same as yet, but in any event the suit was filed prior to the settlement proposed by Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and therefore withdrawal of the same will automatically become an integral part of the settlement," he said.

Meanwhile, Aaliya also revealed that she is currently staying in a rented apartment but has been asked to vacate it soon. “I requested for a one month extension as I am unable to find another accommodation. Societies are refusing to give me property on rent because of this dispute,” she said.

Nawazuddin’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui is no secret. The two have levelled several allegations against each other so far. Earlier, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Later, the actor also claimed that his estranged wife only want money, a charge denied by Aaliya.

