Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora Is Unwilling To Return To Dubai, 'She Feels She Will Be Bullied There'

Amid the family feud between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui, it was earlier reported that the actor’s children will go back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join their studies which they left midway. The decision had come following a detailed intervention by the Bombay High Court judges. Now in a fresh development, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora Siddiqui has expressed her unwillingness to return claiming that she will be bullied there.

As per a source close to Times Of India, Shora Siddiqui wants to stay with her mother. The source revealed, “Shora feels she will be bullied there. This entire incident has taken a toll on her and Aaliya has been taking her for therapy sessions, too. Shora wants to stay with her mother but the matter is still pending before the court."

On Monday, Nawaz’s children along with their mother, Aaliya Siddiqui were present in the chamber of the judges. The bench first heard both parties individually and then decided that the children should be sent back to Dubai to carry on with their studies. The court will now hear Nawaz and his estranged wife again in June.

The bench was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the actor. In his plea, Siddiqui had claimed that his children’s school from UAE informed him that they are not attending classes. Nawaz had also claimed that he does not know about his children’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, this comes days after Aaliya Siddiqui claimed that even though Nawaz reached out to her for a settlement, she has not responded to it yet. She also stated that the ‘divorce will happen for sure’ and claimed that Nawaz has already filed for their children’s custody.

“Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him,” Aaliya told E-Times.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now. The two have levelled several allegations against each other so far. Earlier, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Later, the actor also claimed that his estranged wife only want money, a charge denied by Aaliya. The Bombay High Court had earlier also asked the two to sort out their issues mutually.

