Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex-Wife Aaliya Reacts As Netizen Asks Her To Drop Actor's Surname

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui recently reacted to a social media user who asked her to drop actor’s surname. After Aaliya introduced her new-found love to the world by sharing a mushy photo with a mystery man on her Instagram account, a user commented, “Surname change karlijye aap (You should change surname)". Aaliya was quick to reply as she wrote, “bohot jaldi (very soon)".

“It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?" Aaliya had written in the post while sharing a photo with her new-lover.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui’s divorce battle grabbed everyone’s attention. The two levelled several allegations against each other. Earlier, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Later, the actor also claimed that his estranged wife only want money, a charge denied by Aaliya.

In a recent conversation with with News18 Showsha, Aaliya talked about why she decided to take to social media to shed light on her marital issues with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. “I had to talk about these things in public because I was suffering a lot. I felt like I would suffocate if I didn’t. The decision taken by the court finally makes me feel I’m at peace. Only I know what I went through mentally. One can imagine the kind of misery a person is in if they talk about their private matters in public,” she stated.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui tied the knot in 2011. The two have two kids together - daughter Shora and son Yaani.