Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Fans Cause A Massive Traffic Jam In Indore, Actor Pleads Them To Move

Nawazuddin Siddiqui visited Indore to promote his upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. His presence in the city caused chaos as enthusiastic fans swarmed his car after spotting him on the road. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of the incident on his Instagram handle. It shows the frenzy caused on the streets of Indore by Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s presence. In the video, a sea of fans went wild upon spotting Nawazuddin in his car on a bustling road. Admirers halted their motorcycles and started taking selfies with the actor, inadvertently causing a traffic jam. Despite the chaos, the actor urged his supporters not to gather around and clear the road.

The caption alongside the clip read, “A huge crowd gathered over as fans spotted their fav star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Indore!! However, this led to a huge traffic and the star himself asked people not to gather over like that as it has resulted in traffic which causes disturbance to others."

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

During his media interaction in Indore, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with co-star Neha Sharma, expressed their concerns about the declining number of audiences in theaters. The Badlapur actor emphasized the importance of understanding the reasons behind this trend, stating that if the audience’s resentment persists, it could lead to the downfall of cinema. He highlighted that watching movies on the big screen enables a deeper emotional connection between the audience and the characters.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra, a forthcoming romantic comedy film, is directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali. The movie is jointly produced by Kiran Shroff and Noeem Siddiqui. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in the lead roles, with Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in significant roles, the film will open in theatres this Friday.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays Jogi Pratap, a skilled matchmaker and wedding planner in the upcoming comedy, Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Known for his creative problem-solving skills, Jogi can tackle any wedding and ensure its success. However, when he meets Dimple (Neha Sharma) and her family, he finds himself unable to make the match. While Neha has no interest in marriage, she instead hatches a plan to orchestrate her kidnapping. This hilarious family comedy also features Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty.