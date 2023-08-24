Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Menacing Avatar In Haddi Trailer Leaves Internet Stunned

Every time Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears in a movie or a web series, it is considered a masterclass in acting. The actor has time and again impressed everyone with his versatility by performing different characters in the best way possible. Taking his acting skills up a notch higher, Nawazuddin is all set to enthral the audience with his next film titled Haddi. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of the film, in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen playing a transgender. The menacing avatar of Nawazuddin in the film broke the Internet. One of the most anticipated trailers of the year, Haddi’s Glimpse delves into the life of a rookie transgender. He comes from Allahabad to Delhi to join a gang of transgenders and gets into a war with a mighty powerful gangster-turned-politician to take revenge for his family.

Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, Haddi is a revenge drama based on the intricate nexus of the criminal underbelly operating throughout the capital city. Haddi is set to release on September 7. Ever since the trailer was unveiled, the excitement of fans has been at an all-time high. It is the never-seen-before transgender avatar of Nawazuddin that has left fans in awe and disbelief.

One fan couldn’t contain her excitement and immediately commented, “Wow, that’s a movie to wait for.” Another fan expressed, “Goosebumps!!!! This is a pure Nawazuddin kind of movie.” One of them responded to the trailer by saying, “Never seen you before in that kind of character sir.” “Oh my God you are truly a legend, one of the greatest talents in the history of Bollywood. Greetings from Egypt," a fourth person hailed the actor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film featured Internet sensation, actress Avneet Kaur who made a grand Bollywood debut with the film. Tiku Weds Sheru also marked the first production venture of actress Kangana Ranaut. The film garnered rave reviews from the audience, who were all praised for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet’s performance in the film.