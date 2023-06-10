Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi-starrer Iraivan To Hit The Cinemas In Four Languages

Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi are looking forward to their mystery thriller, Iraivan, directed by I Ahmed and Kannan Sundaram. Currently in the post-production stage, Iraivan will be released on August 25. Passion Studios tweeted that Iraivan will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. “It’s Going to be an Intense Visual treat for the audience,” the production house added in the tweet. Actress Aishwarya Suresh, also known by her on-screen name Lachu, has also worked in this film.

Before Iraivan, Nayanthara and Jayam worked together in Thani Oruvan directed by Mohan Raja. It revolved around Siddharth Abimanyu (Arvind Swami), an influential scientist involved in various illegal medical practices. Mithran (Jayam Ravi), an efficient IPS officer, decides to expose him. Backed by AGS Entertainment and Goldmines Telefilms, Thani Oruvan was successful at the box office. It was released on the big screens on August 28, 2015.

On the work front, Jayam is looking forward to his film Siren written and directed by Anthony Bhagyaraj. Touted to be a crime thriller, this film is currently in the pre-production stage. As stated in the reports, Siren’s team has shot for this film in Chennai and Karaikudi. Jayam will reportedly play the role of a prisoner while Keerthy Suresh will essay a cop’s character. Anupama Parameswaran, Yogi Babu, and Samuthirakani will also essay important characters in this movie. G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the music for this movie.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will portray a crucial role in the film Jawan directed by Atlee. One of the much-talked-about films of Shah Rukh Khan, it will hit the big screens on September 7. Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, Yogi Babu, and others have also acted in this film. Not too long ago, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara were spotted in Bandra shooting for a song sequence on a Yacht. Farah Khan has choreographed this song. A leaked video of this musical number had surfaced on social media. Nayanthara was wearing a red saree for the shoot. This video was later disabled due to a copyright claim by the owner.

RKB Creative and Red Chillies Entertainment have produced Jawan.