Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Mother's Day With Twins Uyir And Ulag, Check It Out

It is Nayanthara’s first Mother’s Day together with her twin sons Uyir and Ulag. The actress who got married to Vignesh Shivan on June 9, 2022 and became mother via surrogacy four months later. Ever since then, the adorable couple often share pictures on festivals and special occasions. Following that trajectory, Vignesh shared some rare pictures of Nayanthara with her babies to mark this year’s Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, Vignesh took to his Instagram handle and shared three pictures that featured Nayanthara holding her newborn kid. While one can’t see the face of the baby, his nimble fingers seem to be touching Nayanthara’s face who has a beaming smile plastered across her face. The pictures were supposedly clicked at the hospital around the time when they were born. He wrote the caption, “Happy First Mother’s Day to the Best mother in the world."

In a different post, Vignesh shared obscured, silhouette images of Nayanthara holding her babies close to herself. The caption of the post read, “Dear Nayan ‘ you are a 10 on 10 as a Mother too. Immense love and power to you my thangamey! Your first Mother’s Day. A Dream come true for us. Thanking God and all the goodness in this world for blessing us with the best blessed babies. #happymothersday #mothersday. My Uyir & Ulag with my UyirUlag."

Nayanthara also posted the same pictures on her Twitter handle but with different captions. While in the silhouette one, she wrote “Bliss", the one where she is holding the newborn baby close to her was captioned, “Happy Mother’s Days to all the Super Moms Just Love !"

Happy Mother's Days to all the Super Moms Just Love pic.twitter.com/YN1vtOAv7e— Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) May 14, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s Connect, which was released last year in December. The actress is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Jawan, which is expected to release on June 12. It is speculated that fans can see Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone essaying cameo roles in the movie.

Apart from this, Nayanthara has also commenced shooting for her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75, which is directed by Nilesh Krishnaa. The movie will also feature Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Suresh Chakravarthy and Poornima Ravi in key roles.