Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan FINALLY Reveal Their Sons' Names With This Beautiful Family Pic

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan became proud parents to twin boys in October, last year. At a recent award event held in Chennai, the Jawan actress revealed the names of their sons and it is - Uyir and Ulag. Responding to the host’s query about her boys’ full names, she was heard saying, “My first son is Uyir Rudronil N Shivam, and my second son is Ulag Dhaiveg N Shivan." A video of the same has now surfaced on social media. Watch here:

Meanwhile, the father of the twin boys, Vignesh Shivan recently shared some adorable family pictures captured against a stunning sunset backdrop on his Instagram handle. In the post, Vignesh expressed his gratitude towards his wife Nayanthara, whom he calls the “best mother in the world" and revealed that ‘N’ in his sons’ names stands for her initials.

“Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan, Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. N stands for the best mother in the world Nayanthara. We are happy & proud to introduce our babies’ names to our blessings and happiness," he wrote in the caption.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who fell in love while filming Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram. They were dating for over five years before getting married. The wedding was attended by family members and friends from the film industry, including Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. Just four months after the wedding, the couple announced that they had become parents to twin boys.

Vignesh Shivan on his Instagram handle said that he and Nayanthara were overjoyed to welcome twin boys through surrogacy. Later in an interview with India Today, he expressed how being a parent has drastically altered his life and that spending time with his kids brings him immense joy. “It still has not sunk in completely for me that I am now a dad. I’m having all the fun and happiness being with them and spending as much time as possible with them right now," he said.

On the work front, Nayanthara is all set to star in director Atlee’s action thriller film Jawaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, which is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

