CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveSamantha Ruth PrabhuVijay Deverakonda RashmikaParineeti Chopra Raghav ChadhaWar 2
Home » Movies » Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Win Hearts As They Distribute Essentials To Homeless In Rain; Watch
1-MIN READ

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Win Hearts As They Distribute Essentials To Homeless In Rain; Watch

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 18:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in June 2022.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in June 2022.

In a viral video, Vignesh Shivan can be seen carrying a blue umbrella and multiple bags, while Nayanthara distributes essential items to the needy.

While many celebrities make attempts to help those in need, their efforts are sometimes viewed as merely for show. However, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently showed their genuine care for the homeless on the streets of Chennai on a rainy night and won hearts online. A video clip of the couple quietly distributing essential items to the homeless has gained a lot of attention on social media, with users praising their gesture.

This recent act of kindness demonstrates their continued commitment to making a positive impact in their community. In the video, Vignesh Shivan can be seen carrying a blue umbrella in one hand and multiple bags in the other, while Nayanthara distributes a bag filled with food and other essential items to the needy.

A Twitter user shared a video and expressed gratitude towards Nayanthara and Vignesh. The tweet read, “It was really kind of Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to assist homeless persons on the streets who were suffering from the rain.” Watch the video here:

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, it was only recently that Nayanthara revealed her children’s names at an awards ceremony, leaving fans ecstatic. At the event, the Jawan actress announced that they have named their sons - Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan. Later, Vignesh Shivan also shared a family photo on social media, featuring himself, Nayanthara, and their two sons. He also revealed the meaning behind the letter ‘N’ in their sons’ names. According to him, the letter N stands for Nayanthara, whom he describes as the best mother in the world.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s fans are super excited about her upcoming film Jawan where she will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Atlee. The mega-budget film is expected to release by the end of 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Nayanthara
  2. regional cinema
  3. vignesh shivan
first published:April 08, 2023, 18:49 IST
last updated:April 08, 2023, 18:49 IST