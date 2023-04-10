Nayanthara Loses Cool, Threatens to Break Fan's Phone During Temple Visit, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were recently spotted at their deity temple in the Kumbakonam district on the auspicious occasion of Panguni Uthiram. However, the couple got mobbed as soon as they entered into the temple.

The darshan obviously did not go as planned as because a huge crowd gathered to get a glimpse of Nayanthara, who will soon be seen in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actress even lost her cool when she saw someone filming her on their mobile. This forced her to snap at the person. As per a report in India Today.in, Nayanthara allegedly threatened to break the fan’s phone, who was trying to record her. Watch video, here.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the couple has visited the temple. They have sought blessings at the temple many times over the years. In fact, the couple had visited the temple right before tying the knot in 2022. It was last year in June that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by their immediate families and close friends from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth among others. Four months later, Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to announce that they were blessed with twin boys via surrogacy.

Only recently, while attending an award function in Chennai, Nayanthara revealed the full names of her twin boys. Speaking at the event, she said, “My first son is Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan.”

Later, Vignesh also shared some adorable family pictures on his Instagram handle and revealed that ‘N’ in his sons’ names stands for Nayanthara’s initials.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s fans are super excited about her upcoming film Jawan where she will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is directed by Atlee. The mega-budget film is expected to release by the end of 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News